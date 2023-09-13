SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spooky Island, a new Halloween carnival event, is making its way to the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. The carnival opens on Friday, September 29.

Spooky Island features two haunted houses, “Tunnel of Blood” and “Spook-E-State,” and three scare zones, “Tribe of Terror,” “The Upstate Ripper,” and “Disciples of Darkness.” The carnival also includes rides, a horror vendor hall, live entertainment, and Halloween-themed food and drink.

Spooky Island is currently hiring scare actors. If interested, you can send an email to auditions@spookyislandny.com.

After opening day, Spooky Island is open Thursday through Sunday, with the last day being October 29. The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The event is not recommended for children under 12. Tickets include entrance to the haunted houses and scare zones, but not the rides. You can buy tickets on the Spooky Island website.