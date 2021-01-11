New sex abuse charges brought against Valatie man

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges against Heath E. Harrison, 46, of Valatie in a sex abuse case. Police say new information in the case brought to light three additional incidents involving sexual contact with a minor in Schodack.
Harrison was out on bail for related charges in Rensselaer and Columbia counties when he turned himself in. He was arraigned in Schodack on Monday, when he was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. New charges against Harrison are for alleged incidents that occured in April and May of 2018. They include:
- Predatory sexual assault against a child
- First-degree criminal sex act
- First-degree sexual abuse
- First-degree rape
- Sexual misconduct
- Forcible touching
Convictions on these charges, some of which include multiple counts, could earn Harrison anywhere from decades to life sentences.
If you or someone you know has information related Harrison, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-0128.
