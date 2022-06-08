TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new fitness center with a rock climbing gym is set to break ground in Troy this summer. The gym is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

Regional development company First Columbia plans to build the nearly 20,000-square-foot indoor rock climbing, fitness, and yoga facility at 545 River Street in the North Central neighborhood. The gym will be operated by Central Rock Gym (CRG).

“Central Rock Gym is one of the keystone properties in our strategy to connect North Central Troy with the downtown neighborhoods in an impactful way,” said First Columbia Project Manager Nathaniel Bette. “In addition to the health and fitness space for CRG, we are also developing two multifamily projects and an affordable grocery store on this block. Together, these developments will add wellness, housing, and food to Phase III of our Troy Waterfront Master Plan.”

Troy’s Planning Commission recently extended the site plan approval for the new facility, which includes both renovated space in the Flanigan Square building, and a 12,000-square-foot addition in the adjacent parking lot. The addition will wrap around the south and west sides of Flanigan Square and will connect to a planned extension of the Riverwalk.

The gym will feature high-bay indoor rock climbing on 45-foot high walls as well as bouldering space. The fitness center also will include cardio machines, a weight room, and a yoga studio.

Central Rock Gym specializes in indoor rock climbing with 20 existing or upcoming locations across New England and New York. In New York, Central Rock Gym has current locations in Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and Manhattan.