TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The purchase of a new, more modern, and convenient office for Rensselaer County services in East Greenbush was approved at the April 12 meeting of the Rensselaer County Legislature, County Executive Steve Mclaughlin announced. The county’s purchase of the former Rose and Kiernan property at 99 Troy Road (Route 4) will allow the county to move forward with plans to improve and better utilize office space, said Mclaughlin.

The county will also be able to move away from long-term rentals of space for needed county services. “During the past four years, we have reduced property taxes each year for a total of nearly 20%, paved over 170 miles of roads and expanded other important services, strengthened county finances, and overseen historic investment and job creation. Now, we are turning our focus to improving our facilities in space owned by the county,” added McLaughlin.

The purchase will cost the county $5.2 million, along with other costs, with the purchase price recently confirmed by an independent appraisal. Along with the purchase price, the resolution approved by the County Legislature authorizes the financing of another $1.8 million and $3.8 million in energy performance improvements.

The new space includes 9.78 acres of land and around 62,848 square feet of space. There are also about 400 parking spaces and an approved building lot next to the former Rose and Kiernan building.

The project will also include the improvement of the existing County Office Building in Troy and the next-door County Health Building. Under the plan, a good number of governmental services now located at the County Office Building in downtown Troy will be moved to the East Greenbush offices. Two services now located in rented space at Flanigan Square in North Central Troy will be relocated. The Department of Social Services offices will largely move to the current County Office Building, and the Probation Department at Flanigan Square will move to the Health building.

Further details on reconfiguration or move of offices will be announced in the coming weeks. The purchase of the new property at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush was approved by the County Legislature by a 12-6 margin.