New registry helps track animal abusers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has a new way to track animal abusers. The county is working with the local animal shelters to come up with a new registry to protect animals.

For years, the Rensselaer County Legislature has been working to create an animal abuse registry, and on Wednesday, it was unanimously passed.

“This will benefit all agencies that work with animals in the long run and of course this will protect animals,” said Peter Grimm, Minority Leader of the Rensselaer County Legislature.

This registry will create a central database for shelters like the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The shelter can quickly look up the names and addresses of people who have been convicted of animal abuse and post the mugshots on their websites.

“We do have a list of people that we do not adopt to, many organizations have that. There’s just not one clear way for us to all communicate that information, so this registry makes it easy for us to communicate that to everyone,” said Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

This isn’t new for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The Albany County Legislature passed a similar local law in 2011.

“We are right there to help the animals, rehabilitate them either medically or behaviorally, and make sure we can give them their best second chance into going in a loving home,” said Ashley.

A dog in Greene County has made a speedy recovery after being stabbed multiple times and nearly decapitated by it’s owner in Cairo. The Columbia-Greene Humane Society says Peaches will soon go into a safe, foster home.

“Peaches is probably not an appropriate name for her because she’s tough,” said Ron Perez, President of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society. The case is still under investigation.

Officials say creating local laws like these will help put an end to animal cruelty. Next Wednesday, the Greene County Legislature is holding a public hearing to discuss passing their own animal abuse registry.