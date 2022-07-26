TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two outdoor MVP Health Care Fitness Courts have opened at Knickerbacker Park and Prospect Park in Troy. The Fitness Courts are free, open-air wellness centers that allow users to use their own body weight to get a complete workout.

“At MVP Health Care, we always strive to push the boundaries of preserving and enhancing the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “We know that the MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide free, equitable access to exercise equipment that can ultimately change someone’s health care journey, and we are so proud to provide that option together with our partners, the City of Troy and the National Fitness Campaign.”

The Fitness Courts include 30 pieces of equipment with seven different zones — core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility, and bend. The courts are designed for all fitness levels. Users can also download the free Fitness Court app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.

These are the first of four Fitness Courts to be built in Troy. The other two Fitness Courts, located in 112th Street Park and Beman Park, are scheduled to be installed later this year.

“The City of Troy is thrilled to officially open our new Fitness Courts in Knickerbacker Park and Prospect Park this summer,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “These sites not only provide access to free, state-of-the-art fitness equipment in our community but also supplements our planned investments to improve public parks throughout the city.”

Troy officials said MVP Health Care is also sponsoring five weeks of free fitness classes at the Fitness Court in Knickerbacker Park. A Certified Personal Trainer will be leading a moderate-intensity class with modifications for all fitness levels.

Classes will meet Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 11, 18, 25, and September 1 and 8. Attendees should bring water and wear comfortable exercise clothing and sneakers.