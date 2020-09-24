New mural in Troy covers old graffiti

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is a new mural of Medusa on River Street in Troy. It covers unwanted graffiti that was previously on the building.

David Dip, a local artist, was commissioned for the project.

“I’ve had many people walk up to me while I have been painting or driving by and just complimenting me and saying we need more art in the streets for the community,” said Dip. “You know it could brighten somebody’s day and just that creative energy is very beneficial and vital to a community.”

In total it took Dip roughly 8 hours over the span of 2 days to complete his masterpiece. He says for him, art is therapy and he hopes that it inspires those who see it.

“I feel blessed to be apart of it,” explained Dip. “I love doing it so, I’m ready for the next one!”

The owners of the building would like to eventually transform this area of Troy into an art walk.

