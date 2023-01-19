NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new emergency services training facility opened on Thursday in Rensselaer County. The complex includes various displays, exercises, and a state-of-the-art control system.

Construction started in 2021 after delays due to the pandemic. The facility cost around $6 million.

“We are proud to provide this training complex on behalf of the people of Rensselaer County,” Rensselaer County Exec. Steve McLaughlin said. “To our fire, ambulance, and police, who do so much for so many, every single day.”

The facility replaces a former complex that closed in 2015 due to heavy use. The new complex is located on the grounds of the former site on Macha Lane in North Greenbush.

The new training complex includes live fire displays, digital fire displays, and various combustible displays and exercises. It also includes a smoke maze. The education building features large classroom space and instructional displays.

It will allow for training and classes for first responders for the first time in several years.