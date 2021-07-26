New COVID death announced in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend and Monday. There was also a new death. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.6%.

A 77-year-old man, who was a resident of the Evergreen Commons nursing home in East Greenbush, was the county’s first COVID-19 death since June 15. There have been 162 deaths of residents from COVID-19.

The new cases break down to 12 new cases on Saturday, six on Sunday and 10 on Monday. The 28 new cases continue a recent trend of higher daily new cases. With the 28 new cases, there are now 11,941 confirmed cases and 59 active cases in the county.

There are two residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with one in ICU. There are now 119 residents in monitor quarantine.

There have been 332,452 tests administered to date, including 1,200 tests recorded over the three-day period.

The county also announced 13 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 11,720 cases cleared for recovery.