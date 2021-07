TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new police chief in Troy, Dan DeWolf, and deputy chief, Christopher Kehn, were sworn in on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom. DeWolf was previously deputy chief, and he has been with the Troy Police Department since 1995.

Kehn was previously assistant chief and has been with the force since 1998.

Both men were promoted after Chief Brian Owens retired earlier in the month.