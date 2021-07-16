Neighbors help clean up after flood in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been two days since a strong storm struck Rensselaer County and destroyed roads and flooded homes and businesses. Utterly Ice Cream in West Sand Lake was one of the businesses impacted.

“We had a pretty serious storm,” explained Bill Burdick, owner. “The building itself was an island.”

Burdick said he was waste deep in the water, managing to save his picnic tables from being swept away.

“When the water subsided the following day, we came back, and I really didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Burdick. “There used to be large rocks here. The wall was a lot closer; the whole parking lot was washed out. As I was trying to figure out what to do, friends started to arrive with tractors.”

Joseph Jankovic was the first friend to lend a helping hand.

“Bill has been a good friend of mine,” explained Jankovic. “A friend of the family and it’s not really a big deal, there’s a lot of people in this area that would help out everybody.”

However, to Burdick, it was a big deal. Just down the road from the ice cream shop is Bonded Concrete, which donated materials to help fix the ice cream shop’s driveway.

“At some point in the afternoon, my daughter called me back into the shop and there was a customer who wanted to speak with me,” said Burdick. “And it was an older woman who said she wanted to help.”

The customer then wrote him a check.

Acts of kindness have been happening throughout the county. In North Greenbush, Twin Town Little League is pitching in to help those who’ve been affected.

“We are going to be collecting both monetary donations and gift cards for anybody really in Rensselaer County who’s been impacted by the recent storms,” said Kyle Belokopitsky, President of Twin Town Little League. The little league is hoping to raise $10,000.