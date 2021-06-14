Neighborhood group focuses on bringing the community together

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During NeighborWorks Week (June 5-12), Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (TRIP) and other NeighborWorks organizations across the country focused on neighborhood change and awareness and hosted several events that educate, train and bring community members together.

TRIP is part of the national NeighborWorks network of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In the fiscal year of 2020, the NeighborWorks network provided more than 438,600 housing and counseling services, owned and managed 179,900 rental homes, and created 43,810 jobs. The NeighborWorks network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve, and strengthen their communities.

On June 10, TRIP held their spring fundraiser “Take a Sip for TRIP” virtually and in neighboring restaurants. This is the second year that this event was held virtually. For the tenth anniversary of the event in 2022, organizers plan to be back live and in person with new elements added.

On June 19, neighborhood leaders will celebrate Juneteenth at the Geneva Pompey Park. The festivities will begin with the dedication of the park named for Ms. Pompey who is a community leader and neighborhood advocate. Crime, as well as properties in need of repair were prevalent in the neighborhood due to blight and disinvestment of the surrounding area.