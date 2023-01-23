WALLOOMSAC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region. Some 1,800 customers were without power around 8:45 a.m.

In the Walloomsac area, National Grid said power would be restored by 11 a.m. Outages in nearby Washington County were still being assessed early Monday.

The National Grid power outage map is updated every five minutes and provides regional power restoration information. You can view the map below.