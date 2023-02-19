RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stewart’s on North Greenbush Road in Rensselaer sold a winning Take 5 ticket last week. According to the New York State Lottery, the ticket was worth $19,839.50.

The winning ticket was for the Saturday night Take 5 drawing. NYS Lottery said that another winning ticket for the same amount was sold at Dyker Heights Deli in Brooklyn.

Take 5 numbers range from one through 39, with drawings aired at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed for up to a year after the date they were drawn. Check to see if you have a winning ticket online.

The New York Lottery reports contributing $3.59 billion to support education statewide in the last fiscal year. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, contact New York’s free and confidential HOPEline at (877) 8-HOPENY.