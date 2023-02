TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new CBD and wellness store held its grand opening in Troy on Thursday. Nature Vibez sells CBD and other cannabinoid products.

The owner said their products are tested by an outside party. CBD is an active ingredient in cannabis, but experts say it does not cause impairment and is not addictive. The shop’s owner said CBD helped improve her health, and she wants to make it more accessible to others.

Nature Vibez is located at 336 Congress St.