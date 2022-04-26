TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for 3rd Street, Washington Street, and Division Street for the next several days. Road work is set to begin by National Grid and its contractors on April 27.

Road work schedule

Wednesday, April 27: Crews will be milling 3rd Street between Canal Avenue and Madison Avenue beginning at 6 a.m.

Thursday, April 28: Crews will be milling Washington Street between River Street and 4th Street beginning at 6 a.m.

Friday, April 29: Crews will be milling Division Street between 4th Street and 1st Street beginning at 6 a.m.

Monday, May 2: Crews will be paving 3rd Street between Canal Avenue and Madison Avenue beginning at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, May 3: Crews will be paving Washington Street between River Street and 4th Street beginning at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, May 4: Crews will be paving Division Street between 4th Street and 1st Street beginning at 6 a.m.

During these times, roads will be closed down to one lane with intermittent closures. Officials said traffic delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.