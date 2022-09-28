TROY. N.Y (NEW10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is announcing the lunchtime series music at noon is back for the 2022-2023 season. Shows are free to attend and be sure to bring your lunch!

Since 1988, on the second Tuesday of each month from October to May, the free music at noon concert series presented exceptional musicians with a diverse mix of musical styles. The kickoff to the season will feature guitar and vocal pops from Hui Cox and Laura Roth on October 11.

Lineup

October 11, Hui Cox & Laura Roth, guitar and vocal pops

November 8, Thomasina Winslow, acoustic blues

December 13, Carl Gutkowski & James Fitzwilliam, classical flute & piano

January 10, The Bluebillies, county/bluegrass quartet

February 14, Bleecker Consort, renaissance & medieval music

March 14, Natalia Shevchuk, Ukrainian pianist

April 11, Akina Yura, classical piano

May 9, Findlay Cockrell, piano

Teachers with buses and large groups should call ahead to reserve seats. A limited number of handicapped accessible spaces available. Patrons and groups with special seating requests please contact the Box Office at 518-273-0038. For more information about Music at Noon or the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall’s upcoming programs visit the Troy Music Hall Website.