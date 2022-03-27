TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, the Troy Fire Department and Troy Police received a 911 call reporting several people on a raft in the Hudson River. The caller said the raft was floating near the Green Island bridge.

Troy Fire Department personnel responded, determined the individuals were not in distress and helped them get back to shore. The individuals were all adults.

Nobody on the raft required medical aid. If you have any pictures or videos of the raft, please email them to news@news10.com.