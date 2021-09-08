Multi-million-dollar design unveiled for Troy’s One Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials unveiled the latest design for the One Monument Square and the Riverfront Park Project Wednesday evening.

The city says they are ready to bring a new version of live, work, play, to the Hudson Riverfront with some redevelopment.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, city officials and the developers of the project Hoboken Brownstone invited the public to attend their presentation, which was held on the 9th floor of the Hedley Building, located at 433 River Street.

Many locals say it was great to be apart of this major piece of history. City officials have been including the communities input and are seeking more.

“Members of the community wanted parking, public space, a plaza connection to the riverfront. We have delivered on all of that with this project,” said Steve Strichman, Executive Director of the Troy Local Development.

It has been over a decade since Troy’s old city hall was torn down. From a vacant eyesore in downtown to a multi-million-dollar destination for restaurants, apartments, and businesses. The site would also include 2 levels of underground parking.

The tallest of the of the buildings will be 5 stories, but the view of the river won’t be cut off from Monument Square.

“It’s the connection in from downtown, Troy has the best riverfront location in any of the Capital Region cities,” said Strichman.

In fact, the park in the back is being called Riverfront Park 2.0, with plans to expand more greenery along the water in the future.

“It sends a message to those on the other side of the river who can see it, those who travel through the community, and those who come up on boats. We are investing in the future of our city,” said Mayor Madden.

Annee Borthwick says as a Troy resident, she is looking forward to the ample space and economic development.

“We need to make those connections about what we want in this city. This community has voiced all the things we wanted and put them forward,” said Borthwick.

Mayor Madden says the next step includes getting the funds to finance the project. The infrastructure work is excepted to start this fall.