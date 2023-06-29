EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since NEWS10 last spoke to the founder of Mugzy’s Barkery, business has been growing! In December, Jaime Kelley opened a commercial kitchen and bakery in her East Greenbush home.

“The most exciting thing is I can welcome people in, they can bring their dogs in and they can pick their own treats out, so it’s just been a game changer!,” said Kelley.

Mugzy’s Barkery is located at 36 Troy Road in East Greenbush. The store operates on a limited schedule, visit their Facebook for up-to-date hours of operation.