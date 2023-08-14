LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ted’s Fish Fry at 350 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh closed in October 2022, but it’s now being brought back to life as a fictional fast food chain called Hamudders. The independent film “Flapjax” is shooting there for a few days and is still casting actors.

“Flapjax” is a sci-fi comedy feature film written, directed, and produced by Rocko Zevenbergen for Bad Taste Video. The film is about a fast-food manager that unknowingly executes the plan of an alien race by promoting a new menu item called Flapjax.

Bad Taste is still casting actors for “Flapjax.” They’re looking for men and women of all ages and all ethnicities for filming on August 14 at 8:30 p.m., August 15 at 12:30 p.m., and August 28 and August 30 for those 65 years or older.

The roles are volunteer-based, non-speaking, and non-union, and no experience is needed. Lunch will be provided. Shooting will take place at the former Ted’s Fish Fry and/or the Schenectady Armory.

Filming at the former Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh (City of Troy)

If interested, you can email Aerin.Badtaste@gmail.com with the subject line “Flapjax,” which date you are available, and your phone number. Bad Taste Video did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment on the filming.

Denée Zeigler, the Senior Economic Development Tech for the City of Troy, said the city has many places for productions to film. When this project was looking for a restaurant to use, she said the former Ted’s Fish Fry came to mind.

“The community has been great and there have not been any issues — it has created an exciting buzz,” said Zeigler. “Ted’s is a place that is familiar and creates a sense of nostalgia for people, so the conversations have ranged from how cool it is that they are filming there to old stories about visiting or working and wanting it to be open again.”

Zeigler said the production team has also been living, eating, and wandering around Troy for the past month. Next month, the team will be filming in Armony Studios in Schenectady.

“Having a qualified production facility nearby is a benefit for filmmakers to want to bring their production here,” said Zeigler. “Hopefully, we will continue to have more small and larger films come our way.”