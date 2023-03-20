TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Troy near 4th Street and Madison Street, according to police. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Troy Police say upon arrival at the scene of the crash, they found the motorcycle driver with serious injuries who was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Police personnel says they were working to notify family members of the patient’s injuries.

Police say at this point details of the crash are limited. The driver of the other car is cooperating with the investigation. Residents and visitors of the area can expect a police presence at the scene, road closures, and traffic detours while the primary investigation is being completed.

Anyone in the area that has information about the crash is asked to contact (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.