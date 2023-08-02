TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tenants in seven more units at the Harbour Point Gardens Apartment complex in Troy are allowed to return home.

The city’s code enforcement department cleared 22 of the 58 apartments that were evacuated in June over concerns about the potential for falling bricks. The city has sued the property management company over the conditions.

They were issued 12 tickets during a court appearance on July 26 and are due back in court next week. The property managers said they have made nearly $2 million worth of repairs since taking over last year.