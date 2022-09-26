RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.

The show also promises a Pit Party with a kid’s fun zone. Kids will be able to ride in a monster truck, go down the big truck slide, jump around in a bounce house, and get autographs and pictures from the stars of MONSTER TRUCKZ. Midway fun fair foods will also be available, and the party and fun zone start two hours before the show. Free children’s tickets have been distributed to area elementary schools, pre-schools, daycare centers, salons, fast food, convenience stores, and large employers.

Tickets can be purchased either online or at the box office the day of the show.