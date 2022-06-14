TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local nonprofit is working to prevent child abuse by unveiling a new mobile unit. The Start Children’s Center in Troy received state funding to obtain the unit.

The mobile unit will allow the center to bring abuse prevention services to children and families and help make services more accessible.

“I think it’s a way to think outside of the box and bring these services to them instead of having to rely on people needing to get to places as well.”

There will be 13 mobile units across New York state by the end of the summer, and they will primarily serve rural areas.