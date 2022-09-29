TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D’avignon, who goes by “Khy.” D’avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.

D’avignon is a white female, aged 19, stands at five foot, six inches, weighs about 230 pounds with brown/red hair, and has brown eyes. She wears glasses and has light skin. If found, or anyone who has information about D’avignon is urged to contact the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421, the Vanderheyden AOD at (518) 421-5436, or Maura Psoinos, the Vice President of Community Services at (518) 925-2065.