Michael Hart, 55, missing from Troy as of 6/3

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A missing vulnerable adult last seen on June 3 has been found dead in a wooded area in South Troy, according to Troy Police. Michael Hart was 55.

Police say they discovered Mr. Hart Thursday evening. Detectives will continue with a follow-up investigation until its conclusion, and there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421.