HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A missing 40-year-old was found on Saturday after being reported missing a day prior. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers helped assist the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office in the search on both days.

According to the DEC, a 40-year-old with a history of mental health issues was reported missing in Rensselaer County. Law enforcement was able to locate the subject’s car but wasn’t able to find them the same day.

On Saturday, the search continued the next day with 10 Forest Rangers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and volunteers. Around 3:19 p.m., the subject was found in a wooded area in Hoosick. The subject was helped out by personnel and was examined by EMS for treatment.