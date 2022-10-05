TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some regulations in mind when visiting Troy’s Field of Horrors. The haunted attraction, which is open weekends through the end of October, will not allow minors to visit without their parents for the rest of the spooky season.

“If you’re under 18 and plan to attend the Field of Horrors in the future, we require that you have a parent present,” the attraction’s owners posted on Facebook Wednesday. “The parent does not have to pay admission if they don’t go through the attractions.”

The announcement came, it seemed, in response to frustration from eventgoers, who were “tired of unaccompanied minors cutting [them] in [line].” Organizers said any minor not accompanied by a parent, from now on, will be asked to leave.

Troy’s only major haunted attraction, Field of Horrors is made up of six activities—the Walking Trail of Terror, The Crypt, Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House, Condemned Manor, Return of Mummy’s Curse, and Insanity. A $25 general admission ticket gets you into all six.

Field of Horrors did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment. For more information on the attraction, including operating hours and special events, visit the Field of Horrors website.