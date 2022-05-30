TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for milling and paving on Northern Drive starting Tuesday, May 31. Northern Drive will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic during this time.

On Tuesday beginning at 6 a.m., crews will be milling Northern Drive between 8th Avenue and Gurley Avenue. On Thursday, June 2 beginning at 6 a.m., crews will be paving Northern Drive between 8th Avenue and Gurley Avenue.

“We are excited to begin the milling and paving of Northern Drive next week, a major traffic route used by tens of thousands of Troy and Rensselaer County residents daily,” said Deputy Mayor Christopher Nolin. “We thank the public for their patience and urge caution when traveling on Northern Drive while this important work is underway.”

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.