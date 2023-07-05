TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews removed 12 meters that were damaged during repair work at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex in Troy on Tuesday.

A brick wall came down on the meters while crews were removing a façade, which caused a small power outage. National Grid said the property owners will need to have an electrician make repairs before utility can safely restore service.

Crews have spent the past few weeks removing loose bricks after city officials evacuated more than 100 tenants over concerns about the falling bricks.