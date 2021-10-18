Meeting held in Petersburgh over PFOA settlement

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Petersburgh is deciding how to divide a $23 million settlement it received during a lawsuit over its contaminated drinking water.

The chief prosecutor hired by the town discussed how the money in the Taconic Plastics settlement will be used to address contamination of their water supply by PFOA chemicals. It’s intended to go toward a combination of remedies, including providing clean water, reimbursing homeowners, and monitoring the health of children.

“It means the world to me that my children will be medically monitored for the rest of their lives.”

A Petersburgh resident told NEWS10 ABC they are urging anyone who feels their water is contaminated should come forward and report it.

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19