Meeting held in Petersburgh over PFOA settlement

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Petersburgh is deciding how to divide a $23 million settlement it received during a lawsuit over its contaminated drinking water.

The chief prosecutor hired by the town discussed how the money in the Taconic Plastics settlement will be used to address contamination of their water supply by PFOA chemicals. It’s intended to go toward a combination of remedies, including providing clean water, reimbursing homeowners, and monitoring the health of children.

“It means the world to me that my children will be medically monitored for the rest of their lives.”

A Petersburgh resident told NEWS10 ABC they are urging anyone who feels their water is contaminated should come forward and report it.