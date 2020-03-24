Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Mayor Madden urges Trojans to donate blood

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor gives blood

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden donates blood. (City of Troy)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden donated blood to the Red Cross on Monday at the Hope Lutheran Church, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

According to the mayor’s office, there is a severe blood shortage due to canceled appointments in the wake of the coronavirus. Each blood donation can save up to three lives.

The visit is one prong of Madden’s initiative encouraging healthy residents of Troy to donate blood to local hospitals.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak