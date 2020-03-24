Mayor Madden urges Trojans to donate blood

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden donated blood to the Red Cross on Monday at the Hope Lutheran Church, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.
According to the mayor’s office, there is a severe blood shortage due to canceled appointments in the wake of the coronavirus. Each blood donation can save up to three lives.
The visit is one prong of Madden’s initiative encouraging healthy residents of Troy to donate blood to local hospitals.
