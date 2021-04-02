Mayor Madden issues update on planned replacement of Fire Station 1

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden and Fire Chief Eric McMahon announced on Thursday the City will conduct an architectural assessment and feasibility study for the replacement of Fire Station 1, located on the corner of 115th Street and Fifth Avenue in Lansingburgh. Replacement of the station was previously identified as a priority project but was delayed due to COVID.

“Replacement of a fire station requires significant planning and consideration for the current and future needs of the fire service and the residents of Troy,” Chief McMahon said. “I’m hopeful this process will provide the necessary information to help strengthen the department’s firefighting capacity and modernize this facility for the benefit of current and future generations of Troy firefighters.”

The study will determine the physical and operational needs for a new station, including:

Current and future operational requirements

Firefighter health and safety

Code and industry standards for fire houses

The assessment will also evaluate two proposed building sites for a new station, including the current location and on Second Avenue and 117th Street. The assessment will also include building floor plans and site plans for both locations to demonstrate each site would address the needs of a modern fire station.