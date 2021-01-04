Mayor Madden announces holiday lights recycling program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced the City of Troy is partnering with Scouts BSA Troop 2526 this winter to collect broken or non-working holiday lights as part of a citywide recycling program. Multiple drop-off locations will be available throughout the City for residents to dispose of non-working lights rather than throwing them away.

“Throwing out old holiday string lights in the garbage can tangle up sorting machines, slow down processing of solid waste, and increase costs for local residents,” Mayor Madden said. “Proper disposal of non-working lights will ensure they are recycled appropriately, helping to divert these materials from landfills and reduce their impact on the environment. We’re excited to partner with Troop 2526 on this valuable recycling program, and encourage Troy families to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of old holiday string lights this winter.”

Old, non-working, or unusable holiday lights can be dropped off at the locations listed below in festive containers through Jan. 15. Collected lights will be recycled by a local company, Ben Weitsman Recycling, with all profits donated to Toys for Tots.

Troy Fire Houses 1-6 Locations: http://www.troyny.gov/departments/fire-department/

Police Department (55 State Street)

City Hall (433 River Street, first floor lobby)

Public Works Garage (40 Orr Street)

Public Utilities/Water Plant (25 Water Plant Road)

Downtown Troy Post Office (400 Broadway)

Rensselaer County Office Building (1600 7th Avenue, rear entrance)

For more information on the holiday lights recycling program, please contact the City Recycling Coordinator at renee.panetta@troyny.gov.