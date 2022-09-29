TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sidewalk Warriors in Troy have received a generous donation from Mattel toys for the holiday season. Mattel has decided to make a shipment of 150 toys to the volunteers.

Volunteer, Mike Spickler informed Sidewalk Warriors that his daughter, Madison MacNiven shared the warriors organization with a director at Mattel. After seeing the accomplishments of Sidewalk Warriors, Mattel decided to ship 150 toys Sidewalk Warriors can donate for the holidays. Mattel is shipping 50 Barbie Color reveals, 50 Hot Wheels, and 50 Fisher-Price Infant Toys.

Sidewalk Warriors of Troy are a group of volunteers that meet to aid those who experience homelessness or food insecurity. The warriors provide meals, beverages, pantry, and personal care items free of charge. Check out the Sidewalk Warriors Troy Facebook page for more information.