RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin named County Health Director, Mary Fran Wachunas, as Deputy County Executive. Wachunas will continue to serve as director of the county’s Health Department, while serving as Deputy County Executive.

“Mary Fran is an outstanding public servant, and I am honored she has agreed to also serve as my Deputy,” said McLaughlin. “Every day, the county Health Department provides outstanding and valuable service to the people of Rensselaer County. During the pandemic, Mary Fran and her team went above and beyond, providing care and assistance to tens of thousands of our residents.”

Wachunas has served in Rensselaer County since 1993, and started serving as Health Director in 2006.