RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A march and rally will be held on Saturday, June 18, calling for the closure of the Dunn Landfill. The march will be led by the Rensselaer Police Department.

The march will begin from the parking lot of the Rensselaer High School and conclude near the QUESTAR wing of the school district campus. Vehicles should be available for those who cannot walk, according to the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition (REC).

After the march, a rally and news conference will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. Speeches will be made by local dignitaries, community members, and members of REC. The event is organized by REC and the Rensselaer City School District Class of 2022 and facilitated by Superintendent Kardash.