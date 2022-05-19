TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello has introduced legislation amending law in the City’s code that states, “No person shall play ball in any of the streets of the City.” The legislation will be voted on Thursday evening.

Mantello stated, “After a recent neighborhood issue where a resident who was upset regarding local children playing ball in the street contacted code enforcement, the code enforcement officer mentioned to me he was issuing a citation to the homeowner of the basketball hoop in front of the owner’s home and referred me to this city code. You could only imagine my response.”

Mantello went on to say that she was shocked and unaware of the code. “We are working so hard to keep our youth active and away from illegal activities, yet we have a local law on the books discouraging our youth from everyday activities like playing ball on our streets. That’s ridiculous,” she said.

At first, Mantello wanted to completely repeal the law. The Troy Police and Corporation Counsel said in conversations, though, that language should be added restricting ball-playing if the person blocks traffic flow.

“As someone, who was born and raised in Troy and my own son who played baseball and basketball on our city streets, we were always respectful for our neighborhood moving out of the way for cars and ending ball play at a respectable time,” Mantello continued.

This amendment, in Mantello’s eyes, is a no-brainer. The legislation will be voted on Thursday evening at a Finance Meeting and Special Meeting.