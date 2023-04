TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Police said one man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the head and neck area.

The stabbing took place around 1 p.m. on 113th Street. Investigators believe the stabbing began as a disturbance between two people.

The victim’s current condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.