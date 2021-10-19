Rensselaer PD Chief: Man shoots friend after altercation in Rensselaer

Rensselaer County
Posted:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Rensselaer Police Chief James Frankoski, a male allegedly shot his friend after an altercation in Rensselaer.

On Tuesday, October 19, at around 9:57 a.m., Albany police responded to a male with a gunshot wound at Albany Med. When Albany PD arrived it was determined the gunshot wound occurred in the City of Rensselaer and Albany PD transferred the report to the Rensselaer Police Department.

Per Rensselaer Police Chief James Frankoski, an altercation occurred between two parties who were both friends. The altercation escalated and one party allegedly shot the other party resulting in a gunshot wound.

After the victim was shot, the suspect who shot him drove him to Albany Med.

The suspect was taken into custody by Rensselaer PD.

This is an isolated event and the investigation is ongoing.

