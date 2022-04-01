ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Special Agent Janeen DiGuiseppi of the FBI announced Friday, that a Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he tried to convince a minor to have sex with him. Police said Bryan P. Krynicki, 58, of Pittsfield admitted to attempting to meet a minor in Rensselaer County.

According to a guilty plea, Krynicki admitted that on August 29, 2020, he traveled to meet with the child at a location in Rensselear. Krynicki further admitted that between February and April of 2020, he exchanged over 1,000 sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old child.

Police said Krynicki was arrested after arriving at the location and was kept in custody until his sentencing. United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino has imposed a lifetime term of supervised release, to start after Krynicki is released from prison.

Krynicki will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison. This case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.