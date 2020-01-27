Man shot during home invasion in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police are investigating a home invasion that happened at 632 2nd Avenue Monday morning.

Deputy Chief of Police Dan DeWolf says one man was shot in the leg during the incident. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment.

The home invasion happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

A weapon was recovered at the scene but so far no suspects have been arrested.

Several police cars remained at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 117th Street throughout the morning as detective investigate.

