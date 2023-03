RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer has reported a water break at the intersection of Washington Ave Extension and Exit 8 of I-90. Residents and commercial users of water can expect low water pressure.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Washington Ave and Exit 8. Other areas most affected are both sides of Washington Ave from Exit 7 off I-90 to Exit 8, and streets off of Rock Cut Road, including Sterling Ridge, Falcon Chase, and Valley View Blvd.