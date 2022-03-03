EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students and staff at Columbia High School are celebrating the legacy of a beloved teacher who passed away on Christmas Eve. Using #LoveLikeLally, the community is inspiring people to spread random acts of kindness in her memory.

In 2019, NEWS10 introducing you to Mary Lally, a Special Education teacher at Columbia High School who garnered the support of the entire community after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Teachers and students made #RallyForLally t-shirts and used the proceeds to benefit her medical bills.

After a three year battle with cancer, Lally passed away with on Christmas Eve last year. She was surrounded by her “posse,” the tight-knit group of Columbia High School teachers.

In many ways, her memory lives on in the hallways at the high school. The school created new t-shirts with the hashtag #LoveLikeLally, hoping to inspire others to remember her by sharing random acts of kindness.

“That’s a way to carry on her legacy of how like positive and how loving she was and if we can do that it can make everyone a little bit happier,” said Audra DiBacco, a social worker at the school and good friend of Lally.

And in the hallway next to her classroom she taught, students and staff honoring her memory with a mural with a heartfelt message that came true the minute Lally walked through the doors of Columbia High School in 2011.