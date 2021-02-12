Love Stories of the Capital Region: Fran & George

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fran Beaudoin was only 12 years old when she met her husband, George, for the first time. She says she knew from that point “he was the one.”

It wasn’t until high school that the couple reunited while doing variety shows. According to George, he picked up dancing to “woo” Fran.

At 19, Fran married George, who was 20 at the time. She says there was no doubt in her heart when they exchanged vows.

Laughing and dancing has kept the couple happy all of these years. Clogging is their hobby!

What’s next? The two lovebirds look forward to traveling together in the future.

