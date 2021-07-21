Locals still picking up the pieces, one week after devastating flooding in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some residents and a school district in Rensselaer County are continuing to clean up following last week’s devastating flooding.

“It’s been a nightmare. I’m a strong person, but I’m devastated,” said Joan Bishop.

Bishop has lived in her Sand Lake home for over 20 years, saying she’s never seen anything like the floodwaters that ran through her neighborhood a week ago.

“Picked up my driveway, went into my basement, water rose to the first floor,” she explained.

Bishop says the flooding took out her furnace, hot water heater, oil tank and everything in her garage, “I’m looking at probably $100,000. It’s just every day, it’s just something else that pops up.”

It’s a hefty fine, especially without flood insrance.

“I live in a hill town, and so the need for flood insurance didn’t enter my mind. I’m not alone, no one here had flood insurance,” she said.

Throughout the county, several roads remain closed after bridges were washed out during the storm.

In Averill Park, the school district has had to rip up floors after parts of the building flooded.

“The water got into a lot of areas in the two buildings, a lot of classrooms and a lot of office space. A lot of damage,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Franchini said.

The superintendent says the district is working hard to make sure everything will be ready by the time school returns this fall.

As the flooding adds another layer to their summer, which already included annual cleaning and moving things back into the classroom.

“The issue is the amount of damage and the time it takes to do this work. I don’t think people understand the amount of work that happens in a school district over the summer,” Franchini said.

The district’s summer schooling has been adjusted to move students to areas of the buildings that weren’t flooded.

Franchini says the district has flood insurance.