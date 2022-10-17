RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After keeping their season alive Sunday night against the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees travel back to the Bronx to play in a winner-take-all American League Division Series (ALDS) game five. Local fans will travel via bus with Yankee Trails on Monday, with departure set at 1:15 p.m.

“This is an exciting time to be a Yankees fan and we’re excited we can bring local fans down to the game today to take part in the action,” says Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. Fans are asked to arrive at Yankee Trails at 12:45 p.m., to get ready for departure at 1:15 p.m.

The Yankees defeated the Guardians 4-2 in game four of the ALDS Sunday night, on the back of ace Gerrit Cole’s solid outing. Cole went seven innings, allowing only two earned runs and one walk, striking out eight before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader continued his impressive postseason showing, going 1-3 with a two-run home run.

Game five will begin at 7:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The winner of this game will move on to the American League Championship (ALCS) series to take on reigning AL champions, the Houston Astros.