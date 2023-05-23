EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sahana, a third-grader from Genet Elementary School, was one of 10 students recognized in a national poster contest, highlighting dangers children can face online. Sahana’s poster was picked from hundreds of submissions across the country.

Sahana’s submission will be made into a poster and featured in the Center for Internet Security’s 2023 Kids Safe Online activity book. She will receive an award for her artwork at the welcome ceremony at the New York State Plaza Cybersecurity Conference taking place at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Tuesday, June 6.

The contest was open to all students in public and private schools and youth organizations from kindergarten through 12th grade in all 50 states.

“Students of all ages are connected across a variety of devices, like phones, tablets, school laptops, and gaming systems,” said Karen Sorady, Vice President, MS-ISAC Member Engagement at the Center for Internet Security. “The Kids Safe Online poster contest is a terrific way to not only educate our kids about making smart choices and protecting their personal information, but it also empowers them to identify and report potential online dangers to keep their friends and communities safer.”