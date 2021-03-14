Local teenagers deliver groceries and other essentials to seniors during the pandemic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local teenagers are doing their part to help seniors and others most at-risk for COVID-19. As part of Teens Helping Seniors, volunteers deliver groceries, medicine and other essentials to members of the community.

“This service is just wonderful. I really was stressed out wondering how I was going to get my groceries. Having this service has really put me at ease,” says Janet Nochella, who’s been using the service for almost a year.

After hearing about the existing Teens Helping Seniors service, Maya Dhinesh decided to start a local chapter here in the Capital Region.

“We’ve been able to help so many people, especially during this pandemic, when they feel alone and insecure about where they’re going to get their groceries, or where they’re going to go and if they feel safe,” Dhinesh said.

In nearly a year since the chapter began, they’ve helped over a dozen people and have over 70 volunteers.

For those who use the service, like Janet Nochella, a feeling of gratitude, “They have good, understanding souls. They’re willing to go above and beyond to make an older person feel comfortable, happy and satisfied.”

Volunteers also work to sanitize the groceries before they’re delivered.

If you’re interested in using this service, or in volunteering, more information about the chapter can be found on their website.